Kroos marks official Real Madrid departure

Toni Kroos has said farewell to Real Madrid.

The midfielder will retire when Germany's Euros campaign comes to an end.

His contract at Real has now expired and Kroos posted to social media: "Today is officially my last day as a Real Madrid player.

"It's strange, but I will always be one of you. Always grateful".

Kroos and Germany will meet Spain in the Euros quarterfinals.