Barcelona whiz Yamal fires dart at ex-coach Xavi
Lamine Yamal has joined the criticism of former Barcelona coach Xavi.

After fellow Barca youngsters Pedri and Pau Cubarsi declared coach Hansi Flick was more attacking than Xavi, Yamal has added his voice to the same opinion.

After scoring twice in victory at Girona, he told Barca One: "Returning from the national team is always complicated, but today (against Girona) we have been very good.

"We now think about the next game."

Then Yamal left a small dart for Xavi in comparison with Flick.

"The key has been to be direct. When we recover we only think about scoring...," he concluded.

