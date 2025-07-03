Barcelona dealt Nico Williams blow as RB Leipzig demand Dani Olmo bonus

RB Leipzig are expecting to receive a nearly €3 million bonus from Barcelona as part of the deal that brought Dani Olmo to the club as the Nico Williams deal stalls.

Barcelona are struggling to meet the financial requirements needed to bring Williams, 22, to the club and are reported ‘pessimistic’ they can get the deal done.

Now, accord to German outlet BILD, they’re being forced to pay €2.8m to RB Leipzig as part of the deal that brought Olmo, 27, to the club last summer.

The report adds that it won’t be the last, with another €4.2m to be added should certain criteria be met in the near future.

Olmo’s first season at the Camp Nou was plagued by several registration issues with Williams now seeking assurances that wouldn’t happen to him should he make the move.