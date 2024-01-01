Barcelona coach Flick insists he wants Gundogan to stay

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says he hopes Ilkay Gundogan stays.

The midfielder missed yesterday's win against Valencia amid talk of him being transfer-listed.

Advertisement Advertisement

Flick said, "On Monday he hurt his eyebrow and that's why he's staying home.

'I spoke to him to see how he was. I appreciate what type of player he is and what he is like as a person. I've talked a lot of things with him, but it's something between him and I. We have a good relationship.

"I know him. I have the feeling that he will stay."