Arbeloa named manager of Real Madrid reserves

Former Spain international Alvaro Arbeloa has been appointed manager of Real Madrid's reserve team, Castilla, replacing Raul Gonzalez.

The 42-year-old earned 56 caps for Spain, winning the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships, and enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid, where he won one LaLiga title and two Champions League crowns.

Arbeloa retired in 2017 and returned to Real in 2020 to coach the under-14s, later taking over the under-19 team in 2022.

Castilla compete in Spain’s third tier, Primera Federación. They finished sixth in the 2024/25 season, narrowly missing the promotion playoffs.