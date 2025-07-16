Analysis: Is Dembele's Ballon d'Or hopes over after PSG defeat in CWC final?

In just under two months time, the Ballon d'Or award will be handed over to another recipient, with the nominees announced at the beginning of August.

Even now, it could be argued that it remains one of the most subjective of awards, given that there isn't a system in place whereby, for instance, points are given over the course of a season for metrics such as goals scored, saves made, defensive contributions, etc.

Ballon d'Or remains hugely subjective

In so doing, it would create a table of sorts, whereby whoever had accrued the most points would therefore be deserving of that golden ball and, essentially, the title of the best player in the world.

The arguments about tactical voting and otherwise could be stopped at a moment's notice.

In the absence of such a system, however, trophies won tend to be a barometer as to who might be in the running, and winning the Champions League has often tipped the balance in favour of a player.

Dembele has long been the favourite

For many, Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele has long been a favourite for this year's award.

After an underwhelming few years at Barcelona, where he blew hot and cold, the French World Cup winner has exploded into life under Luis Enrique in the French capital.

35 goals and 16 assists across competitions in 2024/25 was easily the best return of his career, and there's no doubt whatsoever that he was the talisman for PSG in their best ever season.

Not only did they land the UCL for the first time, but they also won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Trophee des Champions.

And yet, failure to win the Club World Cup final - a match in which he was virtually anonymous too - could come back to hurt him.

PSG were huge favourites to end the season in the best possible way, but Dembele and his teammates just didn't deliver.

Vitinha also has a strong case

Whilst the Ballon d'Or has almost always been handed to a forward - Rodri's win last time out bucked that particular trend - PSG's Vitinha should also be able to stake a claim this year.

Vitinha's pass map vs Real Madrid Opta by StatsPerform

Not only was he the fulcrum in many games in 24/25, including the record-breaking win over Inter in the UCL final, but he also helped Portugal to an epic Nations League triumph, scoring in the shoot-out to edge out Spain on penalties.

Given the way in which he's effectively run the show for the Parisiens, he surely can't just be dismissed because of their last result and performance.

Can Cole Palmer lay claim to the award this year?

One player who did deliver in the CWC was Cole Palmer, whose two virtually identical goals in the final put Chelsea in total command of that game, whilst his assist to Joao Pedro made the game safe before half-time.

The England international certainly can't claim to have had the greatest season domestically; however, a Club World Cup win to add to a Conference League title should make him a contender at the very least.

Of course, then we get into the tricky discussion of whether there's any sort of 'seniority' in terms of trophy wins, which would elevate one player's claims over another.

​For example, the Conference League, with respect, isn't necessarily seen as a major European trophy in the same way that the Europa League or Champions League are.

And what about the Premier League, the so-called 'best in the world'?

47 goal contributions from Mohamed Salah

Does Mo Salah's 47 goal contributions in the English top-flight in a season that Liverpool romped to the title count for anything?

Mo Salah's Premier League Goal Contributions 2024/25 Flashscore

There arguably wasn't a game that the Egyptian King didn't write his name across, except perhaps the Carabao Cup final, which was lost to Newcastle, and as such could knock his chances.

Continental flair from Raphinha and Lamine Yamal

It appears that many people have previously talked up the chances of Barcelona pair, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, too.

A whisker away from making the UCL final after two epic semi-final encounters against Inter, Barcelona's failure in that competition, despite a Spanish league and cup double, is likely to go against them.

Champions League Top Goalscorers 2024/25 Opta by StatsPerform

The Brazilian ended the campaign with 34 goals and 25 assists (18G, 9A in LaLiga), and for long periods captained the side with aplomb, whilst the 18-year-old sensation weighed in with 18 goals and 25 assists of his own as well as some moments of sheer brilliance.

Indeed, in terms of the quality of some individual moments during the season, Lamine can lay claim to making the almost impossible seem routine.

Do the feelings that he generates in those moments when watching him play mean anything in such a scenario as the Ballon d'Or award, or is it only the winning of silverware which entitles players to dream of claiming the golden gong?

Who will be the last man standing?

As every year, there's likely to be more than enough discussion as to why a particular player should win it, but ultimately, only one will. The question is: Who?