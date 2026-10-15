NEC come from behind to earn first Europa League point against Levski Sofia

NEC Nijmegen came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Levski Sofia in the UEFA Europa League but remained winless in seven games (D4, L3).

Both sides suffered defeats in matchday one as Levski were narrowly beaten 1-0 by RB Salzburg, while NEC fell to a heavy 5-0 drubbing away to Juventus. The Dutch side were hoping for a much better performance against a Bulgarian team for the first-ever time, knowing that Levski had lost all six away games against Dutch opposition, conceding at least two goals each time.

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It was the visitors who got off to a better start and had the ball in the back of the net just after the quarter-hour mark when Serginho broke through on goal and cut back to Everton Bala, whose initial shot was blocked before he followed up on the rebound to bury into the bottom right corner. The celebrations were halted after a VAR review found that Serghino had strayed a matter of inches offside in the build-up.

The hosts didn’t take heed of that warning as Levski continued to probe for the opener and it duly arrived on 35’ thanks to a brilliant assist from goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov. The stopper played a defence-splitting pass to send Reinaldo racing through on goal and he slotted past Gonzalo Crettaz.

NEC were winless in six games before today and confidence was evidently low with a poor first-half showing helping Levski lead at the break.

NEC came out firing for the second half, playing with much more intensity and energy. The high press resulted in multiple half-chances with the best coming on 49’ when Tjaronn Chery picked up the ball in the box and, just as he turned, it was poked away to Kevin Kers, who blazed over.

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Despite not winning any of their four home games in the Eredivisie this campaign (D2, L2), NEC had scored in each of those matches, and they netted again here just after the hour mark. The high press paid dividends, forcing Vutsov into a turnover as the goalkeeper passed straight to Chery, who fired into an empty net.

Buoyed by the leveller, the hosts pushed for a winner but ultimately failed in their attempts. Instead, it was Levski who had the best chance of the remainder of the contest when Armstrong Okoflex found himself unmarked and with just the goalkeeper to beat, but his first-time finish was smothered by the body of Crettaz.

A point apiece helps neither side as they both remain winless in the competition with six games remaining in the league phase.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Svetoslav Vutsov (Levski Sofia)

Check the full match statistics on Flashscore