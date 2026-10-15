Mofokeng impresses against Real Sociedad despite goal drought

Relebohile Mofokeng drew a blank as his Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise were held to a 1-1 draw by Spanish LaLiga side Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Bafana Bafana winger was playing in a central striker role for Union and was lively, looking arguably their best route to goal.

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He hit the side-netting in the first half with a flicked finish at the near post, before a tame effort was easily saved by the goalkeeper after the break.

A far more powerful shot tested the palms of the keeper but was too close to the gloveman, who made the save.

There was no goal, but it was another strong showing from the 21-year-old, who continues to impress in Europe.

Thapelo Maseko was in the FC Copenhagen starting XI as they played at home to Portuguese side Sporting Braga in the Conference League.

It came in a week when Aden McCarthy helped his Azerbaijani side Sabah to a 2-0 home win over Slavia Prague in the Champions League.

Like Mofokeng, McCarthy played the full 90 minutes and gave an assured performance.