EXCLUSIVE: Boulaye Dia on Gattuso's Lazio impact and Juventus' season start

Smiling, relaxed and in good shape, Rennes striker Boulaye Dia took some time ahead of their Europa League clash with Juventus to speak to Flashscore about several topics.

The Senegalese player touched on his time at Lazio, returning to Ligue 1, and Juve's start to the season.

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Sunday's 4-3 defeat away to Paris FC was a bit crazy, wasn't it? There were a lot of twists and turns, and you lost it late on.

"Yes, there were a lot of swings in the game. It's entertaining, but winning is better. We lost, so it hurts a bit."

You watched it from the bench before coming on towards the end. How do you deal with that mentally?

"You know the game can change from one moment to the next. When you're on the bench, you observe a lot and see how things are unfolding. That way, when you come on, you have a clear idea of what you can exploit. Then, once you're on the pitch, everything happens quickly: a penalty, a foul, no penalty, a disallowed goal... That's football; these things happen."

Do you think such a chaotic defeat can help wake you up ahead of the next match against Juve?

"Yes and no, because the contexts are different. In the league, they overtook us with that win. Given how the match unfolded, we could have avoided losing, just as we could have won it. The Europa League and the league are different competitions."

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Juventus seem to be in a bit of a crisis after Sunday's defeat, don't they?

"I don't know whether you can call it a crisis. How many times have they lost this season?"

Twice.

"In that case, you can't talk about a crisis. And they lost to Lazio, who remain a great team. If they lost that day to a stronger side, then talking about a crisis... Besides, it doesn't concern us; it's their problem."

Do you still follow Lazio's results? What do you make of their start to the season?

"Yes, I always follow their results. I watch their matches whenever I can. I still have some great friends there, I care about everyone and I'm happy when they win."

Did you expect them to be this high in the table, now level on points with Inter at the top?

"No, nobody expected that in those terms, but we knew what the team were capable of. When Gennaro Gattuso arrived with his staff and the spirit that defines him, given how things had gone last season, we really couldn't have done much worse, even mentally. It was a renewal.

"After the pre-season we had, we knew we would improve. Especially after the Coppa Italia defeat, a 2-0 loss to Mantova, which served as a wake-up call. It's no surprise to me: I know what the coach brought and how I left the group."

So you were confident with Gattuso in charge this season?

"Yes, definitely. He's showing it so far; what he's doing is excellent."

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Things had gone badly for him in his previous jobs, especially with the national team. And yet...

"He's not a magician; there is simply a lot of work behind it. People judged him on his previous experiences, but every club and every situation has its own reality. He came with a mission to accomplish, and so far he's doing it extremely well."

Do you still speak regularly with your former Lazio teammates?

"Not every day, but from time to time with some of them, such as Reda (Belahyane) and (Tijjani) Noslin."

How did you adapt tactically at Lazio, switching between playing as a No. 10 and as a centre-forward?

"When I arrived, Baroni immediately told me he was ready to play with two strikers and knew I could operate behind the forward. His preferred system was 4-3-3, but in the end, in many matches that season, Taty Castellanos and I played together up front."

You enjoyed a good spell at Salernitana. You also scored that famous goal against Napoli that delayed their Scudetto celebrations in 2023...

"For me, it was just another goal. They were going to become champions anyway; it was only a matter of days. It's not as if we had won the league. It was more about the context, the fans and the rivalry. Before going onto the pitch, I could see the celebrations in the stadium and thought: "It would be nice to score a goal and silence everyone." That was all."

It was still a huge celebration in Salerno when you returned from the match, almost like winning a trophy.

"Yes, of course! We saw the fans when we returned to Salerno. They welcomed us with flares and celebrated. It was a great moment for them, so we were happy too."

Was that goal one of the most important of your career?

"No. After all, I've scored at the World Cup and in a Champions League semi-final. There have been more important goals for me, especially because we ultimately didn't win in Naples. I remember, for example, a decisive last-minute goal against Hellas Verona to win the match. For Salerno, spoiling their rivals' celebrations was special, but personally it wasn't among the most important goals."

What memories do you have of your time in Salerno, when you scored 16 goals in one season?

"Beautiful memories. We had a good team and some good coaches too. First Davide Nicola, then Paulo Sousa, under whom we played really well. His style of play suited me perfectly. I was in a good place and full of confidence. When you feel good somewhere, it shows on the pitch."

Speaking of Davide Nicola, he brings so much energy from the bench. He has just beaten Napoli on his debut with Venezia...

"Yes, he's a coach who brings enormous energy. When you're with him, you want to give everything because he deserves it. He's the real deal."

You're back in France after five years. What are your impressions?

"I feel very good. I'm happy to return to the country where I grew up, and to a league that I had missed. When you leave for four or five years, you watch the league develop from afar and want to come back and see that evolution up close. The teams are better now."

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There is strong competition for places in attack at Rennes, particularly with Esteban Lepaul, who finished as the top scorer last season. Is that a source of motivation?

"Yes, absolutely. The aim was to return to Ligue 1 and join a good project after my spell in Italy. Rennes have an excellent team with great players, such as Lepaul. It's a great thing to compete with him and, above all, to play alongside him. We'll push each other to improve."

You've already played against Juve but have never scored against them. Is it a dream of yours?

"It's not a dream, but it's true that I've scored against many big clubs in Italy and not yet against Juventus. We'll try to put that right soon!"

What did you say to your fellow countryman Sadio Mane after your Villarreal side lost the 2022 Champions League semi-final to Liverpool?

"I don't remember exactly, but he congratulated me on our run. We were 2-0 up at half-time and I asked him whether they had been worried. They already had the experience of the 2019 final. So I just told him to go and win it, since they had eliminated us."

What is the main difference in physical preparation between Spain, Italy and France?

"In Spain, everything revolves around the ball: drills, possession and rondos. There is very little pure athletic work. In Italy, there is much more focus on strength and athletic training, and a little less on working with the ball. In France, it's a mix of the two: plenty of work with the ball, but also a substantial athletic workload."

Morocco were declared champions after an appeal, despite Senegal winning the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations on the pitch. Do you still feel like champions?

"Yes, certainly."

How did you experience that moment?

"It was a wonderful final, a really good match between two of the best African teams at the moment. It was decided in extra time. We lifted the trophy and went home to celebrate. It was an important moment."

Do you always maintain a special connection with Senegal?

"Yes, of course. I go there often now with the national team, but I also regularly visit on holiday. It's my country of origin, so the connection is always there."