Bournemouth whiz Scott: England excited to face Holland in U21 Euros semi

Alex Scott is hoping to bring his experience of winning the Under-19 European Championship in Slovakia into England's crunch semi-final encounter against the Netherlands on Wednesday in Bratislava.

The midfielder, who has been one of England's most regular performers throughout the tournament, was part of another Young Lions group who hoisted the trophy aloft two years ago on the same soil.

Now, having moved up an age group, the Bournemouth playmaker is looking to add more glory to his burgeoning national career.

Speaking about using the experience of 2023 and drawing on inspiration from the Under-21s' own winning campaign of the same year, Scott said: "We've seen how good they were two years ago and what it took for them to win it.

"I think that's almost the baseline for us. We're a different group of players. We know what it takes to win, some of us, in the U19s, but we're just looking forward to it.

"We've been working so hard throughout the qualifying campaign, and we deserve to be here. We're England, we go into every game with the mindset that we have the ability to win the game. There's no reason why we're not going to do that tomorrow."

Scott has been playing with a chin guard for the entirety of the tournament, after the injury he sustained at the hands of Tyrone Mings in the Cherries' final Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa.

Despite it not being the most advantageous garment to wear for a professional footballer, he insisted it hasn't caused him too many problems.

The 21-year-old explained: "It's honestly been fine. Before I had a different mask, which was a lot tougher to wear. I obviously tried it out in a few sessions before we came to Slovakia, when we were trying it, and the staff managed to do everything they could to get me a new one fitted.

"I've adapted to it pretty well. Of course, it gets sweaty at times, so you see throughout the games, I'm trying to take it off as much as I can. But, it's been fine."

Scott has been playing alongside Elliott Anderson in the base of midfield, who has been one of England's best players throughout this tournament.

The pair have struck up a great relationship, something the Bournemouth man has been happy to have throughout their time in Slovakia.

"He's a massive player for us and he brings us so much experience, energy and his technical ability is very good as well," he enthused.

"I've loved every minute I've been there next to him in midfield. We have a great relationship off the pitch and that comes on the pitch as well."

