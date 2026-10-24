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Arokodare hopes to turn Ajax loan into permanent deal

Arokodare hopes to turn Ajax loan into permanent deal
Arokodare hopes to turn Ajax loan into permanent dealRené Nijhuis / Alamy / Profimedia

Nigeria international Tolu Arokodare has expressed his desire to make his Ajax loan move permanent following an impressive UEFA Conference League performance against Atalanta.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers striker came from the bench in the 66th minute to inspire a dramatic victory at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

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Arokodare broke the deadlock in the 87th minute before assisting Abdellah Ouazane's stoppage-time winner, securing the Dutch side’s first points after their opening defeat to Hajduk Split.

The Super Eagles forward admitted he is enjoying life in Amsterdam but acknowledged that any permanent transfer would depend on both clubs reaching an agreement.

“That’s between Ajax and Wolves; I can’t say anything about it. Tell that to Ajax,” Arokodare told LiveScore.

 “And maybe increase my salary. Of course I’m open to it. I love it here. I’ve felt love here from day one.”

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