Late goals earn Ajax first Conference League win against Atalanta

Two late goals from substitutes Tolu Arokodare and Abdellah Ouazane sealed a deserved win for Ajax against Atalanta in a pulsating UEFA Conference League tie. It ended a torrid run of 14 matches without a home win against Italian opposition for the Dutch side.

Unsurprisingly for a game between two teams with such profound attacking reputations, the first half simmered with the scent of goals, although neither side could turn their crisp build-up into tangible success.

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The home side were the leading protagonists in front of their own expectant public, hitting the post within the first five minutes as Lucas Rosa’s deflected shot left Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi beaten, but eventually bounced harmlessly to safety.

Ajax fans prior to kick-off Photo by DEAN MOUHTAROPOULOS / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

With Ajax frequently finding ways through the Italian side’s midfield, the promise of taking the lead was continually thwarted by a mixture of lax finishing and smart goalkeeping. Carnesecchi turned away Jorthy Mokio’s stinging shot from the edge of the box, before making a more routine save after Oscar Gloukh’s driving run into the penalty box, while Marcos Leonardo’s tame finish was a sour end to a sweet Ajax move.

The half-time break brought no change of direction, with the excellent Julian Brandt twice going close, forcing Carnesecchi into a save from an impossible angle before moments later flashing a header just wide.

Having weathered the battering, Maurizio Sarri’s team briefly looked like worthy adversaries to their Dutch opponents, with a strong penalty shout on the hour mark being correctly denied as Davy Klaassen timed his challenge perfectly.

Match momentum Flashscore

The home side’s late flourish was as glorious as it was deserved, as Tolu latched onto his own flick and calmly stroked his finish beyond Carnesecchi, before Abdellah Ouazane thrashed home a second from a tight angle to seal Ajax’s first points in the Conference League league phase.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Youri Baas (Ajax)

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