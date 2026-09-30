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Bordeaux set to avoid liquidation after symbolic €1 sale

Bordeaux set to avoid liquidation after symbolic €1 sale
Bordeaux set to avoid liquidation after symbolic €1 saleROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

Bordeaux appear set to avoid liquidation after confirming that Park Bench have agreed to purchase the troubled French club from Gérard Lopez for a symbolic €1.

The club’s future has remained uncertain throughout the summer following years of severe financial difficulties and successive relegations. The club was excluded from the national leagues in early September, while even restarting in Regional 1 appeared doubtful.

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Several potential takeover deals had previously been discussed but failed to reach completion.

Park Bench have now agreed to acquire Bordeaux and assume the club’s considerable debts as part of the transaction.

The prospective owners must next appear before the Regional Management Control Commission of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Football League. A successful hearing would allow the takeover to be completed.

Bordeaux welcomed the development on social media, describing the agreement as “a major step” towards securing the historic club’s future.

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