Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez make history against Real Betis

Enzo Fernandez made history as Chelsea won the Conference League final against Real Betis on Wednesday.

By captaining Chelsea against the LaLiga side, the Argentine international became the second youngest captain ever to lead an English club to a major European title.

Enzo achieved this at 24 years and 131 days old. Bobby Moore holds the record as the youngest captain, leading West Ham United to the 1964-65 Cup Winners’ Cup at 24 years and 37 days.

He marked this impressive feat by scoring the equalizer in the 65th minute after Real Betis took the lead through Abde Ezzazouli in the ninth minute.

Goals from Nicolas Jackson, Jadon Sancho, and Moises Caicedo helped the Stamford Bridge giants finish the 2024-25 season on a high.