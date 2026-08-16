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Watford fans mock Southampton over spygate during defeat

A Watford fan pictured in the stands on Sunday
A Watford fan pictured in the stands on SundayJUSTIN SETTERFIELD / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Southampton got a taste of what to expect during the rest of the season as they were taunted about the Spygate scandal during a 2-1 loss away to Watford in their Championship opener on Sunday.

The Saints were expelled from last season's Championship play-off final after admitting they had broken league rules by observing a training session held by semi-final opponents Middlesbrough, as well as two other similar incidents during the season.

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They also received a four-point deduction that will be applied to the 2026/27 Championship table.

Southampton manager Tonda Eckert insisted observing opposition teams' training session was common practice in other countries, including his native Germany, but accepted that was no excuse for being ignorant of regulations applying to English football.

Southampton owner Dragan Solak kept faith with the 33-year-old Eckert.

There was plenty of heckling, from both Watford players and supporters, at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

First-half goals from Iker Bravo and teenage academy product Amin Nabizada saw new Watford manager Alessio Dionisi make a winning start to the season.

Canada international Cyle Larin pulled a goal back for Southampton in the 56th minute, but that was as good as it got for the visitors.

When Saints defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, seen as one of the villains of the Spygate affair, screwed a stoppage-time shot wide he was verbally riled by several Watford players.

Sunday's other Championship match sees Burnley and West Ham, both relegated from the Premier League last season, in action at Turf Moor.

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