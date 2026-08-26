Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Everything you need to know about the 2026/27 Champions League draw

Tottenham receive double boost ahead of Charlton Cup clash

Former Man City star Sterling faces up to two years in prison

Arteta wants one assurance before Julian Alvarez makes Arsenal move this summer

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Transfer News LIVE: Man City announce Bouaddi signing, Watkins heading to Saudi Arabia

Djokovic and Sabalenka lose opening match in US Open mixed doubles

Super Lig Weekly: Osimhen and Greenwood at the double as scintillating Salah shines

Southampton exploring James Ward-Prowse return from West Ham

Southampton exploring James Ward-Prowse return from West Ham
Southampton exploring James Ward-Prowse return from West HamAlfie Carling/PPAUK / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Southampton are reportedly exploring a deal to bring James Ward-Prowse back to the club from West Ham.

The 31-year-old left his boyhood club to sign for West Ham following their relegation from the Premier League back in 2023.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ward-Prowse hasn’t quite lived up to expectations in East London and has been shipped out on loan to Nottingham Forest and Burnley over his three-year spell at the club.

He has since come out of the cold, featuring in two of West Ham’s three games across all competitions so far this season.

According to The Athletic, however, Southampton are weighing a move to bring him back to the club he started his career.

Under controversial head coach Tonda Eckert, Southampton are looking to strengthen in midfield following the departure of Shea Charles to Fulham.

Ward-Prowse joined Southampton at the age of eight and made his senior debut aged 16 in 2011, going on to make 410 appearances and scoring 55 goals for the first team.

Mentions
James Ward-ProwseSouthamptonWest HamChampionshipFootball transfers

Related Articles

Aston Villa turn to West Ham's Todibo after Crystal Palace's Ordonez hijack

Southampton reject improved offer from Aston Villa for Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Championship round-up: Charlton pile misery on West Ham in London derby