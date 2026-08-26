Southampton are reportedly exploring a deal to bring James Ward-Prowse back to the club from West Ham.

The 31-year-old left his boyhood club to sign for West Ham following their relegation from the Premier League back in 2023.

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Ward-Prowse hasn’t quite lived up to expectations in East London and has been shipped out on loan to Nottingham Forest and Burnley over his three-year spell at the club.

He has since come out of the cold, featuring in two of West Ham’s three games across all competitions so far this season.

According to The Athletic, however, Southampton are weighing a move to bring him back to the club he started his career.

Under controversial head coach Tonda Eckert, Southampton are looking to strengthen in midfield following the departure of Shea Charles to Fulham.

Ward-Prowse joined Southampton at the age of eight and made his senior debut aged 16 in 2011, going on to make 410 appearances and scoring 55 goals for the first team.