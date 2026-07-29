Man City outcast Kalvin Phillips is reportedly set to join Championship Sheffield United on loan for a second time.

The 30-year-old joined Man City from Leeds United for a reported £45 million in 2022 but has only managed to make 32 appearances.

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Phillips has since been shipped out on loan three times, including to Sheffield United for the second half of last season, playing just three times due to fitness issues.

According to the Daily Mail, despite the midfielder’s issues, Sheffield United are now close to bringing him back on loan.

City are looking to offload Phillips as soon as possible having missed out on a place in new manager Enzo Maresca’s pre-season squad.