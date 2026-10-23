Arsenal vs Everton: Confirmed team news as Mikel Arteta tracks down Man City without Saka

Arsenal host Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the Gunners attempt to track down league leaders Manchester City.

The Gunners have won six of their opening seven Premier League encounters this season and have conceded the fewest goals in the league and faced fewer shots on target than any other side.

Advertisement Advertisement

Manager Mikel Arteta and his side sit behind Manchester City, with three points seperating the two clubs who look to be locked in a title race for the rest of the season.

Everton suffered their first defeat of the campaign in the Premier League last Saturday as they fell to Chelsea and dropped down to 8th in the table.

Arsenal vs Everton team news

William Saliba (back), Bukayo Saka (quad) and Christos Tzolis (hamstring) remain sidelined for the hosts.

The Toffees have a fully fit squad heading into the clash, in what is a huge boost for manager David Moyes.

Arsenal vs Everton predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Guimaraes, Rice, Eze, Odegaard, Madueke, Havertz

Everton: Pickford, Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Armstrong, Garner, Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry

Arsenal vs Everton kick-off time

Both sides meet at the Emirates Stadium for a 15:00 clash, UK time.

Form

Arsenal: DWWWL

Everton: LDWWD

Key stats

Everton are winless in their first three away league games this season, drawing all three. They had also gone eight Premier League away matches without a win overall.

Everton have just one win in the last 30 away visits to Arsenal.

Arsenal won both meetings last season, 1–0 away and 2–0 at the Emirates and their seven-match unbeaten run against Everton is their best such run since 2007–2013