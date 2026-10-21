Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Nigeria beat Puerto Rico to revive U17 World Cup hopes

Como hand Manchester United unwanted record with early Champions League goal

Lewis Hall makes decision on swapping Newcastle for Manchester United

Man Utd face fresh dilemma over Rashford and Fernandes

Most read on Flashscore News

Champions League LIVE: Arsenal earn point at Bayern, Real Madrid see off RB Leipzig

Chinese badminton star ends career under very bizarre circumstances

Barcelona to file complaint about 'aggressive and offensive' PSG tifo

Salah scores again to fire Trabzonspor to big win over Besiktas

'They are a bit concerned' - Arsenal boss Arteta provides Saka injury update

'They are a bit concerned' - Arsenal boss Arteta provides Saka injury update
'They are a bit concerned' - Arsenal boss Arteta provides Saka injury updateREUTERS

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Bukayo Saka following his early substitution in the 2-2 Champions League draw with Bayern Munich on Wednesday (October 21).

The 25-year-old was substituted just ten minutes into the game at the Allianz Arena after going down unchallenged with an apparent muscle injury.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Saka was replaced by Eberechi Eze, who went on to score the opener for Arsenal just 15 minutes after coming on.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Arteta praised his side’s performance and gave a brief update on Saka.

"That is one of the highest levels we played. Two teams who wanted to press each other and wanted to attack and wanted to play. It was a fascinating game," he said.

"We started the game incredibly well, we were so dominant. Then we had to adapt without Saka. In the second half the game was a bit even and they scored the goals and we had to react, which we did. 

“We scored and we had the chance to win it too. That is the level."

On Saka's injury: "They are a bit concerned. A player who has to come off with a really sharp pain is never good news but we have to wait and see."

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Champions LeagueBukayo SakaMikel ArtetaArsenalBayern Munich

Related Articles

Rice bags late equaliser to rescue hard-fought point for Arsenal away at Bayern

Arsenal dealt major blow as Bukayo Saka limps off early in Bayern clash

Analysis: Why Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori could be the man to strengthen Real Madrid