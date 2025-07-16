Luis Diaz open to leaving Liverpool as " Bayern and Barcelona plan to try again"

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is open to leaving the club as he prepares for more bids from Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Earlier this month Liverpool had informed Bayern Munich that Luis Diaz is not for sale but on Tuesday, the Bundesliga champions submitted a bid believed to be worth £58.5M which was instantly rejected by the Reds.

The attacker only has two years left on his current deal at Anfield, and unless the Reds sell up this summer,r they could risk losing him for free in a few years' time or for a much lower price next year. Both Barcelona and Bayern see Diaz as a winger that they must get their hands on but the Premier League champions remain adamant that he will remain with the club.

Despite the constant rejections from the club, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the two clubs will try once more to try and pry him away.

“Luis Diaz remains open to leave Liverpool this summer, if good proposal arrives for the club.

“#LFC rejected bids from Bayern and also an approach from Barça in June as they want to keep Diaz.

“Both Bayern and Barça plan to try again, in direct contact with his agents.”

The Colombian scored 22 goals for club and country last season, with 13 of those in the Premier League. Manager Arne Slot is clearly very keen on keeping him at the club but if Romano is right, Bayern and Barcelona will make improved bids for the winger who may be tempted to leave the side.