Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Nigeria beat Puerto Rico to revive U17 World Cup hopes

How Da Cruz compares with previous Kaizer Chiefs coaches?

Real Madrid press English giants for Super League compensation

Man Utd face fresh dilemma over Rashford and Fernandes

Most read on Flashscore News

Champions League LIVE: Man Utd visiting Como as Lille host Galatasaray in early games

Salah scores again to fire Trabzonspor to big win over Besiktas

Chinese badminton star ends career under very bizarre circumstances

'I need to find way back to myself': Elina Svitolina divorcing Gael Monfils

Inigo Perez reveals 'exact moment' Villarreal lost Liverpool tie

Villarreal head coach Inigo Perez.
Villarreal head coach Inigo Perez.Profimedia

Villarreal boss Inigo Perez was left angered by letting a two-goal advantage slip away in their 4-3 UEFA Champions League loss at Liverpool.

Perez was reunited with his old friend and colleague Andoni Iraola on the sidelines at Anfeld, and it was a perfect start for the LaLiga side, who stormed into a 2-0 lead inside the first 30 minutes on Merseyside.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the hosts rallied and brought the game to 2-2 before the interval, and second half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz sealed victory for Iraola.

The result continues a mixed start to life for Perez in charge of the Yellow Submarine as he admitted his players missed a key opportunity.

"There's no such thing as a perfect game, and I'll have to be self critical. It's clear that we weren't up to the challenge of a match like this. 

"Very simple details, like not generating emotional momentum, which we know is instantly triggered in this stadium by any favourable action towards Liverpool. We couldn't manage it, they equalised, and then at half time, you try to prepare for what's coming. 

"They're a high level team. In the end, we managed to stay in the game, but I think we didn't know how to play the key phase, which was right before half time, and from then on it's difficult."

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Inigo PerezAndoni IraolaVillarrealLiverpoolChampions League

Related Articles

Liverpool captain Van Dijk hails teen star Ngumoha

Iraola offers clear reason for Wirtz, Isak & Barcola omissions in Villarreal win

How Liverpool bounced back from slow start to seal Villarreal victory