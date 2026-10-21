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Harry Kane admits Bayern Munich draw with Arsenal a 'fair result'

Harry Kane admits Bayern Munich draw with Arsenal a 'fair result'
Harry Kane admits Bayern Munich draw with Arsenal a 'fair result'REUTERS

Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane admitted that the 2-2 Champions League draw with Arsenal on Wednesday (October 21) was a 'fair result'.

Arsenal took the lead through Eberechi Eze in the 25th minute only for Alphonso Davies to level things up shortly after.

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Kane then gave the home side the lead from the penalty spot, but, once again, things were level through a late Declan Rice equaliser and the spoils were shared.

Speaking to UEFA after the game, Kane admitted that a draw was probably a ‘fair result’ and spoke on his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or.

"I thought it was a good performance. Probably the draw was a fair result overall. We probably just didn't get quite enough right tonight to get the win," he said.

"Nice to get the assist to get back into the game and then I thought we had some good moments but not enough over the 90 minutes."

On the Ballon d'or next Monday: "It would be amazing to win. The voting closed a long time ago so there's nothing I can do, just wait and see what happens."

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