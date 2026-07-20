Bayern Munich have confirmed that defender Konrad Laimer has signed a new deal with the club.

Playing primarily as a right-back, Laimer was key for Vincent Kompany’s side last season, scoring three goals and providing 12 assists in his 51 games.

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Bayern Munich have now confirmed that the 29-year-old has put pen to paper on a new three-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2029.

Speaking to the club’s website, Laimer said: “For me, it’s something very special to take to the pitch in the FC Bayern jersey.

“I’ve often emphasised how happy I am in Munich and that it’s great fun to play football in this team. I’ve felt that here from day one.

“I can help the team in many positions and want to continue giving my all for FC Bayern every single second.

“Anything is possible with this team, and I can’t wait for the season to start again.”