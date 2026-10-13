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Sabah earn first-ever Champions League victory with win over Slavia Prague

Sabah's Joy-Lance Mickels celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates
Sabah's Joy-Lance Mickels celebrates scoring their second goal with teammatesREUTERS / Stringer

Sabah FK secured a historic first victory in the UEFA Champions League as Kaheem Parris’ second-half strike helped them to a 2-0 win over Slavia Prague, extending the Czech giants’ winless run in the competition proper to 21 matches (D7, L14).

Unbeaten in domestic action since their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United on matchday one (W2, D1), Sabah dominated possession in the early stages at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

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The hosts thought their bright start had been rewarded with a first-ever Champions League goal in the 17th minute, only for Parris’ curled finish into the far corner to be disallowed for a marginal offside.

That reprieve allowed Slavia to gain a foothold in the contest, with Ange N’Guessan seeing a speculative effort from range comfortably saved by Stas Pokatilov.

The visitors’ last three outings in the Champions League’s league phase had produced five or more goals, and Jindrich Trpisovsky’s men really should’ve taken the lead shortly before half-time, when Tomas Chory’s powerful strike was superbly blocked on the line by Steve Solvet.

As they did in the first half, Sabah started the second period on the front foot, and the hosts made their pressure count in the 49th minute, as Ivan Lepinjica’s cut-back was superbly swept into the bottom corner by Parris for the Owls’ maiden strike in the competition proper.

Unbeaten against Azerbaijani opposition (W3, D1), Slavia went in pursuit of an immediate response, with Lukas Provod’s close-range strike drawing a stunning save from Pokatilov, before the Slavia winger’s follow-up effort was blocked by Akim Zedadka.

The Red and Whites continued to probe for an equaliser with time heading into the final 20 minutes, but Chory’s header was saved by Pokatilov, while substitute Mubarak Suleiman drilled a low effort from range narrowly wide.

For all Slavia’s pressure, Sabah sealed their victory with two minutes remaining, when Jakub Markovic’s shanked clearance allowed Joy-Lance Mickels to find the net from 40 yards, despite the efforts of a retreating David Zima. 

That added gloss to a historic evening for the Azerbaijani side, while Slavia’s desperate form in UEFA’s premier competition shows no signs of slowing down.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Stas Pokatilov (Sabah FK)

Click here for more on the match

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