Bournemouth thrash Sturm Graz in historic European home win

Bournemouth marked a landmark evening on the south coast with a 3-0 UEFA Europa League (UEL) victory over Sturm Graz, becoming the first English side since Bolton Wanderers in 2005/06 to win their first two major European games.

The Vitality Stadium was at fever pitch pre-match ahead of the club’s first-ever European home match, and although the start of the game didn’t match the atmosphere, Bournemouth did still manufacture the game’s first big chance.

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It took the Cherries 15 minutes to create, but it was gilt-edged when it arrived, as Adam Smith’s measured ball across the 18-yard box found the unmarked Marcus Tavernier, who skewed a left-footed effort high and wide at the far post.

The hosts did manage to get the ball in the net on the half-hour mark, but their celebrations were cut short after Bafode Diakite handled Evanilson’s header on its way into the net.

Bournemouth pressure was growing as the first half went on, and Tavernier came tantalisingly close to becoming the first-ever Cherries player to score a European home goal when his curling 25-yard effort crashed back off the post with Daniil Khudyakov rooted to the spot.

Match stats Flashscore

That accolade ultimately went to Evanilson, who produced an unbelievable looping header from 12 yards out to convert Smith’s delivery on the stroke of half-time, lifting the roof off the Vitality.

Marco Rose’s men were never likely to be resting easy with just a one-goal cushion having thrown so many leads away this term, and they were given a huge warning sign shortly after the hour mark.

Jurgen Heil was found unmarked at the back stick, and he rattled a first-time effort against the post before Jacob-Peter Hodl’s effort on the follow-up forced a smart reaction save out of Djordje Petrovic.

Momentum Flashscore

Any lingering nerves were settled 14 minutes from time when Sturm only half-cleared a Bournemouth corner, giving Rayan the chance to react quickest on the swivel, firing home his second goal in as many UEL games.

Doubling their lead afforded Rose’s men a comfortable final 10 minutes despite the best efforts of Oumar Diakite, whose acrobatic overhead kick drifted just wide.

However, that was a rare scare for the Cherries, who added a third from the penalty spot through Alvaro Rodriguez in stoppage time as Sturm missed the chance to become the first Austrian side to beat English opposition in major European action since 1991.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Antonio Silva (Bournemouth)