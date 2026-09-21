Richards Bay appoint Dimitar Pantev after poor season start

Richards Bay have confirmed the appointment of Bulgarian coach Dimitar Pantev as they look to turn around their fortunes after a poor start to the new Betway Premiership season.

The 50-year-old joins after spells in Tanzania and Botswana, and replaced Ronnie Gabriel, who resigned last week.

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"Richards Bay Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Dimitar Nokolaev Pantev as the Head Coach. He has signed for one season with an option to renew,” Richards Bay said in a statement on Monday.

“Coach Dimitar brings wealth of experience having coached clubs like Simba SC from Tanzania, Jwaneng Galaxy from Botswana and Gaborone United from Botswana.

Betway Premiership standings Flashscore

“The 50-year-old holds a UEFA A License and played a key role in guiding Simba SC into the CAF Champions League Group stages in 2025, ORAPA United FC into the CAF Confederation League Group stages in 2024, winning the National Cup 2025-26 with Jwaneng Galaxy FC and winning the Botswana League with Gaborone United 2024-25.

“The club is delighted to welcome the coach to Richards Bay Football Club and wishes him all the best.”

Richards Bay are winless in their opening seven games of the new Betway Premiership season with three draws and four defeats.

Richards Bay fixtures Flashscore

They lie in 14th place in the 16-team league and are next in action on October 13 when they host leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

The long international break gives Pantev the opportunity to work with his players over the next three weeks.