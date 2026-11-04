Pulisic and Balogun return to USMNT for CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals

The forwards are back in the squad for the first time since playing at the World Cup, having missed the team's friendlies against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada in September and October.
Pulisic had been recovering from a bone bruise and microfracture in his lower leg that he sustained during the World Cup but has since returned to action for AC Milan.
AS Monaco forward Balogun returns to the squad after a drama-filled summer that included controversy over FIFA's decision to suspend his one-game red-card ban at the World Cup, as well as a failed transfer to English side Everton.
The US, chasing their fourth CONCACAF Nations League title, will face Haiti on November 14th in Miami before hosting the Caribbean side on November 17th in Cincinnati.