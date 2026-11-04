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Pulisic and Balogun return to USMNT for CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals

Pulisic had been recovering from ​a bone bruise and microfracture in his lower leg ⁠that he ​sustained during the World Cup
Pulisic had been recovering from ​a bone bruise and microfracture in his lower leg ⁠that he ​sustained during the World CupIMAGN IMAGES via Reuters / Troy Wayrynen

Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun have returned ⁠to the US squad for the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final ‌matches against Haiti, as coach Mauricio ‌Pochettino named his 25-player ‌selection on Wednesday.

The forwards ‌are back in the squad ‌for the first time since playing at the World Cup, ‌having missed the team's ⁠friendlies against ‌Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada in ​September and October.

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Pulisic had been recovering from ​a bone bruise and microfracture in his lower leg ⁠that he ​sustained during the World Cup but has since returned to action for AC Milan.

AS Monaco forward Balogun returns to the squad after a drama-filled summer that included controversy over FIFA's decision to suspend his one-game red-card ban at the World Cup, as well as a failed transfer to ‌English side Everton.

The US, ​chasing their fourth CONCACAF ‌Nations League title, will face Haiti on November 14th in Miami before hosting the Caribbean side on November ⁠17th in ⁠Cincinnati.

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