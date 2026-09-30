Player Ratings: South Africa cruise past Eritrea in AFCON qualifier

Bafana Bafana cruised to a 5-0 victory over Eritrea in neutral Cairo on Wednesday as they made it six points from their opening two 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana cruised to a 5-0 victory over Eritrea in neutral Cairo on Wednesday as they made it six points from their opening two 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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It was a routine win, but there were also some outstanding individual performances against the minnow opponents.

Here is a look at the player ratings.

Ronwen Williams – 7.3: Looked uncharacteristically shaky in the early part of the first half, feeding into the perception his form has not been great since the World Cup. Made an outstanding save in the second period in which he displayed all his class.

Kgomotso Sebelebele – 7.3: Did not get forward as much as you might expect but was solid enough.

Ime Okon – 7.2: Did not have a lot to do defensively. Headed over the Eritrea bar from a cross where he might have done better, and then headed wide at the back post when he had to score. After netting against Guinea at the weekend, he will be disappointed not to have another.

Match statistics Flashscore

Olwethu Makhanya – 6.7: A quiet night for the centre-back, though he did pick up a yellow card for a foul in the first half. Was replaced by Lebone Seema after 74 minutes.

Samukele Kabini – 7.5: Provided a lovely pass for Relebohile Mofokeng’s second goal with another accomplished performance at left-back, with Aubrey Modiba sidelined by injury.

Yaya Sithole – 8.3: Controlled the midfield nicely and also scored his second international goal with a tap-in early in the second half. A shot was only parried by the Eritrea goalkeeper and Sithole had the easiest of tap-ins. Replaced by Themba Zwane after 79 minutes.

Bathusi Aubaas – 6.6: Had to leave the pitch after 11 minutes with what looked like a muscle injury. A shame for him as this was a chance with Teboho Mokoena out injured, though if both are missing against Egypt on Sunday, that is a problem for coach Pitso Mosimane.

Thapelo Maseko – 6.8: Was caught offside a couple of times but also had some nice runs. Is certainly lively on the right wing. Was replaced by Luther Singh after 76 minutes.

Player of the Match Flashscore

Relebohile Mofokeng – 9.4: The star of the show. Took his first-half goals well and also struck the post with a shot from outside the area. His first goal was a cool finish into the bottom left corner of the goal when one-on-one with the keeper, while his second saw him use his quick feet to beat several defenders in the box and fire into the back of the net from 15 yards. He is in the form of his life and showing just what a top player he has become.

Iqraam Rayners – 7.9: Shot over wildly in the first half with just the goalkeeper to beat, though he claimed he was impeded. Did get his goal in the second half when fed into space by Mofokeng and he supplied a neat finish. Looks a little short of match-sharpness, but to be fair to him has been used sparingly at Mamelodi Sundowns this season. Replaced by Cassius Mailula after 75 minutes.

Oswin Appollis – 9.1: Provided an exquisite pass for Mofokeng’s first goal and also laid on the fourth for Rayners and the fifth for Luther Singh. He relished playing in the space afforded to him. It was also his shot that was saved for Sithole to score his goal. So that is quasi-four assists!

SUBSTITUTES

Brooklyn Poggenpoel – 7.9: Came on for Aubaas after 11 minutes for his second cap, a couple of years after playing for Bafana in the COSAFA Cup.

Lebone Seema – 6.4: Had very little to do after coming on.

Cassius Mailula – 6.3: A little ineffective after coming on.

Themba Zwane – 6.4: Had a few neat touches but not much else.

Luther Singh – 7.2: Scored the fifth goal with a tap-in at the back post.