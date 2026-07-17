Pablo Pagis completes move to Paris FC from Lorient

The 23-year-old playmaker arrives after a standout breakthrough season, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.
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His impressive form attracted interest from several Ligue 1 clubs, but Pagis opted to remain in France and join the capital club.
The midfielder has signed a five-year contract, with reports suggesting the transfer fee is around €15 million.
Under new manager Liam Rosenior, Paris FC have stepped up their recruitment, with Pagis joining Diego Coppola and Emmanuel Mbemba as recent additions.