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Pablo Pagis completes move to Paris FC from Lorient

Pablo Pagis completes move to Paris FC from Lorient
Pablo Pagis completes move to Paris FC from LorientIcon Sport / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Paris FC have continued their busy transfer window by signing Pablo Pagis from FC Lorient.

The 23-year-old playmaker arrives after a standout breakthrough season, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists in 32 appearances across all competitions. 

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His impressive form attracted interest from several Ligue 1 clubs, but Pagis opted to remain in France and join the capital club. 

The midfielder has signed a five-year contract, with reports suggesting the transfer fee is around €15 million. 

Under new manager Liam Rosenior, Paris FC have stepped up their recruitment, with Pagis joining Diego Coppola and Emmanuel Mbemba as recent additions.

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Football transfersLigue 1Pablo PagisParis FCLorient

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