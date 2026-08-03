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Non-League Boreham Wood REJECT £1m bid from Swedish side for Abdul Abdulmalik

Non-League Boreham Wood REJECT £1m bid from Swedish side for Abdul Abdulmalik
Non-League Boreham Wood REJECT £1m bid from Swedish side for Abdul AbdulmalikKeeran Marquis/KDMP/SPP / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Non-League side Boreham Wood have reportedly turned down a £1m bid from Swedish side Djurgardens for winger Abdul Abdulmalik.

The 23-year-old is widely regarded as the most exciting prospect in English non-league football having scored 18 goals and provided ten assists across 56 games last season.

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Abdulmalik helped Boreham Wood reach the play-off final, scoring and assisting against eventual winners Rochdale at Wembley, and was named National League Young Player of the Season.

According to Sky Sports, Boreham Wood have firmly rejected a massive £1 million offer from Swedish side Djurgardens.

It’s an improved bid from Djurgardens, who have already had a previous £750,000 bid turned down by the non-league club.

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Abdul AbdulmalikDjurgardenFootball transfers