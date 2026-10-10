Mombasa United promoted to Premier League following abandoned game

Mombasa United will face Kakamega Homeboyz in their first league game on Tuesday

Mombasa United FC have been declared winners of the Kariobangi Sharks FC–Mombasa United FC promotion/relegation play-off and promoted to the 2026/27 SportPesa Premier League season following a decision by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Leagues and Competitions Committee.

The Committee, which heard the matter on Friday, October 9th, ruled that Kariobangi Sharks forfeit the second-leg fixture played at Ulinzi Sports Complex on October 6th, awarding Mombasa United a 2-0 victory.

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The decision followed the abandonment of the match in the 64th minute after Kariobangi Sharks players protested the referee’s decision to award a penalty to Mombasa United.

According to the Committee’s findings, Kariobangi Sharks’ kit manager, Patrick Paul Otieno, and a section of the club’s fans subsequently invaded the pitch and physically assaulted the centre referee.

Committee applied Articles 3.3.2

“THAT Mombasa United FC are declared the aggregate Play-off winners and are hereby promoted to the SportPesa League 2026/27 Season,” read part of the statement from FKF.

The FKF Committee referred matters relating to violence and misconduct during the match to the FKF Disciplinary Committee for further proceedings and appropriate sanctions.

“THAT matters related to the acts of violence and misconduct reported during the match be referred to the FKF Disciplinary Committee for prosecution and applicable sanction(s).”

The referee was assessed by the medical team and informed the match commissioner that he could not continue. The match was consequently called off, with the incident reported at Lang’ata Police Station.

In its ruling, the Committee applied Articles 3.3.2 and 3.3.3 of the Rules and Regulations Governing Kenyan Football (2019) to award the match to Mombasa United on a 2-0 scoreline.

United to start against Homeboyz

The fixture, whose winner was to earn a ticket to participate in the FKF Premier League this season, was called off in the 66th minute after United were awarded a contentious penalty by match referee John Sulwe.

A ball from the corner saw a United player go down under challenge inside the area and the referee pointed to the spot.

However, the referee's decision was immediately contested by Sharks players.

The players attacked referee Sulwe, prompting their fans to flood the field while baying for the referee’s blood. The referee was assaulted while being chased around the field before he was taken to safety by the security in charge.

By the time of the abandonment, Sharks were leading 2-1. The first leg in Mombasa had seen United win 2-1 at Mbaraki Sports Club.

A statement from United reacted to FKF’s decision to award them the game. The statement stated in part: “Through every battle, every setback and every challenge, we never gave up. Now, the Sultans are Premier League bound.

“To our incredible fans, you stood with us throughout the entire last season and never abandoned us, even when the journey took us into the play-offs.

“From Mombasa to Nairobi, through every high and every difficult moment, your unwavering support, sacrifices and belief carried us through.

“You stood by this team when it mattered most, and this achievement belongs to you as much as it belongs to the team.

“This is more than a win for Mombasa United. It’s a win for the people of Mombasa and the entire Coast region. We have carried the pride of our city and our region through every challenge, and today, we celebrate together.

“This one is for all of us. Mombasa, your time is here.”

Mombasa United’s promotion confirms their place in the 2026/27 SportPesa League season and they will start their debut campaign against Kakamaga Homeboyz on Tuesday.