Michael Owen says sacking Carrick won't change anything: Nothing has worked in 15 years...

Michael Owen has spoken on the drama at Manchester United after the sacking of Michael Carrick.

It was revealed on Thursday morning that Carrick has been sacked in what was a brutal move from the Red Devils after the former midfielder led the side deep into the relegation zone.

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Carrick lasted 10 months in charge, and the club sits 18th on eight points after 10 games, just one point above bottom-placed Crystal Palace.

United are used to managerial changes, with several names taking the reins after the departure of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Since Ferguson retired in 2013, United have sacked David Moyes (about 10 months), Louis van Gaal (2 years), José Mourinho (about 2 years 7 months), Ole Gunnar Solskjær (about 2 years 11 months), Erik ten Hag (about 2 years 5 months), Ruben Amorim (about 14 months) and now Michael Carrick (10 months).

As United prepare to bring in Mauricio Pochettino, Owen spoke with London-based sports PR agency Press Box PR about how simply switching manager isn't enough.

“They have sacked the manager because a board member is not going to sack himself, is he?

“You can’t sack the players either. There's only one person you can sack and that's the manager, so he normally gets the brunt of it. We will see, but I think there's more change that needs to be made at that club.”

He then stated: “As I say, we've been here before. We've had (Jose) Mourinho, (Louis) van Gaal, (David) Moyes, (Ole Gunnar) Solskjaer, they have had ex-players, serial winners, and new shiny toys like Amorim.

“They have gone for every single type of manager, and nothing really has worked in 15 years has it?

“I don’t want to put too much of a downer on it. Mauricio Pochettino has a good pedigree and we shall see. But I think there has to be far more meaningful change than just the manager.”