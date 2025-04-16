Man Utd defender Yoro turns to Bible after Henry controversy

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has quoted a Bible verse after heavy criticism from fellow Frenchman Thierry Henry.

The Arsenal legend slammed Yoro's performance in defeat at Newcastle United on Sunday. Henry's attack was so controversial that Sky Sports deleted a post of his critique after a backlash.

Henry had said: "Leny Yoro doesn't go back to try and defend. The desire was on Newcastle's side. They're just not good enough.

"That (Harvey Barnes goal) should never happen. Pause on Yoro.

"I don't know why... I don't know what he is looking at? Are you looking at the linesman, trying to see if he is going to bail you out, I don't know?

"I don't know if he thought there was an offside. We all know it's a goal. What are you looking at? I actually don't know. I've never seen that before."

Yoro has now taken to social media to post Philippians 4:6: "Don't worry about anything, but in all your prayers ask God for what you need, always asking him with a thankful heart."

Yoro is expected to start for United tomorrow night in the second-leg of their Europa League quarterfinal against Lyon, with scores locked at 2-2.