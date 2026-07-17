Leeds sign Bosnia defender Muharemovic from Sassuolo

Leeds signed Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo on Friday in a deal worth a reported £34 million.

The 23-year-old centre-back, who played for Bosnia at the World Cup, agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League club.

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"Muharemovic becomes our second signing of the summer, and everyone at Leeds would like to welcome him to the club, as we continue our preparations for the 2026/27 Premier League season," Leeds said in a statement.

Muharemovic, who impressed with Sassuolo in Serie A last season, is a replacement for Pascal Struijk, who joined Brighton for £20 million in June.

He follows Harry Wilson to Elland Road after the Wales forward's free transfer from Fulham earlier in the close-season.

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