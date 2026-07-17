Kolo Muani returns to PSG reserves amid transfer uncertainty

Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani has returned to training with the club’s Espoirs squad as he waits for a potential transfer.

The 27-year-old striker, who is under contract with PSG until 2028, remains a target for Juventus, where he spent time on loan in 2025.

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However, the Italian club are reluctant to meet the Parisians’ reported €45 million asking price for the former Nantes player.

Kolo Muani endured a challenging 2025/26 season during his loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur, scoring five goals and registering four assists in 41 appearances.

Meanwhile, Renato Sanches has also resumed training with the Espoirs after returning from a loan spell at Panathinaikos, with just one year left on his PSG contract.