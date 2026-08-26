Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Everything you need to know about the 2026/27 Champions League draw

Tottenham receive double boost ahead of Charlton Cup clash

Arteta wants one assurance before Julian Alvarez makes Arsenal move this summer

Chelsea striker Liam Delap set to join one of 2 Premier League clubs including Everton

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Transfer News LIVE: Man City announce Bouaddi signing, Watkins heading to Saudi Arabia

Djokovic and Sabalenka lose opening match in US Open mixed doubles

Antoine Semenyo makes history as first Ghanaian to make PFA Premier League Team of the Year

James and Malard put Chelsea on verge of Women's Champions League

Chelsea's Lauren James celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Ellie Carpenter
Chelsea's Lauren James celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Ellie Carpenter Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Chelsea took a big step towards securing their spot in the Women's Champions League proper on Wednesday as they cruised past Real Sociedad 5-2 in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie.

If the Blues can avoid a shock result next Wednesday in the Basque country they will join fellow English sides Arsenal and Manchester City, as well as reigning champions Barcelona in the 18-team league phase.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With Sociedad holding Chelsea to a surprise 2-2 scoreline heading into the final 25 minutes in London, new signing Melvine Malard netted a brace either side of a Lauren James goal to put the hosts in control.

Wolfsburg have one foot in the league phase after goals from Lara Prasnikar and Camilla Kuever gave them a 2-0 home win over 10-woman Inter Milan.

Real Madrid beat Ajax by the same scoreline in the Netherlands courtesy of strikes from Felicia Schroeder and Janou Levels.

Juventus were 3-0 victors in Austria gainst St. Poelten.

Paris Saint-Germain held four-time champions Eintracht Frankfurt to a 1-1 draw in Germany, while HB Koge of Denmark earned themselves a 1-0 advantage in their tie with PSV Eindhoven.

Belgians OH Leuven all but secured their spot with a 4-1 victory at Polish side Czarni Sosnowiec and Sparta Prague's meeting with Servette also produced five goals, the Czechs taking a 3-2 advantage to Switzerland for next week's second leg.

On Tuesday, Brann of Norway beat Austria Vienna 2-1 in Bergen.

Mentions
Champions League WomenChelseaLauren JamesMelvine MalardReal Sociedad

Related Articles

'No they can’t' - Moyes urges Everton fans not to get carried away after positive start

Former Real Madrid & Chelsea forward Morata set for loan to Spanish second division side

Slovan Bratislava beat Celje in extra time to reach Champions League proper