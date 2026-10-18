Genesio's Marseille show their quality with demolition job in Angers

Marseille overcame a wretched run of form (W1, L6) to come from behind and beat Angers 5-2 at the Stade Raymond-Kopa.

Seeking back-to-back league victories to get their campaign back on track, the visitors started well, crafting some early sights of goal.

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Igor Paixao came close to grabbing his first of the season as he cut in from the left wing, before Tochukwu Nnadi dragged a shot just wide of the target.

Despite the bright start, Marseille were left shaken on 14 minutes. Amine Sbai created the danger on the left as he twisted his man inside out before sending in a dangerous cross, only for Geoffrey Kondogbia to head the ball into the face of Lilian Raolisoa at point-blank range, and the ball dribbled over the line.

Clearly frustrated by the freak nature of the opening goal, it took some time for L’OM to regain their early impetus, but they managed to turn it around just before half-time.

After impressing throughout with some key defensive moments, Timothy Weah made his mark at the other end, whipping in a cross for Himad Abdelli to crash home a header against his former side.

They then went ahead with another fine header; this time Nouhoum Kamissoko rose highest to plant Emerson’s corner into the back of the net as Marseille took a 2-1 lead into the interval.

The away side were then able to pull further ahead just before the hour mark, with Amine Gouiri eventually putting the ball in the back of the net. The Algerian striker initially won a penalty after a driving run into the box, and he slotted home the rebound after Anthony Lopes saved his initial spot kick.

Just when it looked like the points were safe, Angers were handed a way back into the game with 15 minutes to go. Carlens Arcus was dragged down to the floor during a corner, and Amine El Ouazzani calmly slotted the penalty past Jeffrey de Lange.

Any hopes of a comeback were quickly dashed though, with Amine Harit and Paixao both producing fine curled finishes to secure the win.

The victory goes a long way to helping Marseille get back on track after a disastrous start to their Ligue 1 campaign (W1, L4), with consecutive victories seeing them rise to ninth.

Angers, on the other hand, stay 14th after back-to-back defeats, and they could still end the day in the bottom three depending on results elsewhere.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Timothy Weah (Marseille)

Check out the match stats here.