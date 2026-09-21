Flashscore sources: Dominic Solanke under pressure as Tottenham continue to collapse

Dominic Solanke is under pressure as Tottenham struggle for goals

Dominic Solanke is coming under increasing pressure at Tottenham, with growing expectation that his future will be under threat if he cannot turn around his season.

The 29-year-old forward started Spurs’ last two Premier League games but has struggled to make a positive impact, with supporters voicing concerns over his touch, link-up play and lack of predatory instinct in front of goal.

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It has been particularly noticeable because Tottenham desperately need a game-changing forward to help transform their season - and Solanke is yet to score in the league.

Spurs are bottom of the table after five games and, despite investing heavily in their squad over the summer, have yet to find the attacking spark needed to change their fortunes.

They signed Omar Marmoush, while there were also links with other elite forward players, and the pressure on Solanke has only increased because Richarlison has fallen out of the picture under Roberto De Zerbi.

That leaves Tottenham needing Solanke to find his form.

There is still hope inside the club that his struggles are simply early-season growing pains, but the striker position could quickly become a major focus if his performances do not improve.

That would be significant given the amount Spurs have already invested elsewhere.

Speculative reports over the weekend linked them with a £125 million move for Morgan Gibbs-White, which would represent another huge outlay after bringing in midfielders Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, as well as spending heavily on Savio and Marmoush from Manchester City.

Yet sources have told Flashscore that a new goalkeeper could yet also become an intriguing area for the January market.

Antonin Kinsky remains their No1 and signed a new five-year contract in June, while Martin Dubravka was brought in as back-up during the summer.

But Kinsky is also facing fresh pressure after Tottenham’s poor start, meaning goalkeeper could become another position under review.

For all the money Spurs have spent, the big question remains over whether they have enough players capable of changing the course of the season.