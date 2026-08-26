Fenerbahce claim brilliant win at Lyon to return to end 18-year Champions League drought

Fenerbahce SK reached the UEFA Champions League (UCL) for the first time since 2008/09 thanks to a 2-1 play-off second-leg victory over Olympique Lyonnais – the Yellow Canaries’ first success in 10 qualifying participations since then.

A 1-1 first-leg draw in Istanbul rendered this essentially a one-match play-off for UCL football, and the early stages did not disappoint for entertainment.

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The first openings went Lyon’s way, with Malick Fofana’s rasping shot tipped wide by Ederson before Tanner Tessmann’s header deflected just wide off Milan Skriniar.

Match stats Flashscore

But Fenerbahce looked as exciting in attack as they did chaotic in defence, and provided a couple of warnings when Archie Brown’s near-post hit was turned over by Dominik Greif, before Oguz Aydin hit the bar directly from the resulting corner.

It finally then came together for the visitors just inside 25 minutes, as Brown’s cross was met by the towering Vedat Muriqi, who pounced on the rebound to find the net despite not beating Greif with the initial header.

Muriqi celebrates his opener AA/ABACA / Abaca Press / Profimedia

The away end erupted, and they were barely done celebrating when their side stunned Lyon with a second as Brown rose to meet Mason Greenwood’s back-post corner and nod the ball in off the ground from close range.

Needing a goal before half time to lift spirits in the dressing room, the hosts pushed to respond, but could only strike the post through Muriqi’s wayward header and see Ederson tip Tyler Morton’s drive over the top.

Many would have expected the Turkish side to shut up shop after the interval, but that’s just not their style. Lois Openda went close to glancing Fofana’s cross in for Lyon, before Aydın sliced over on the counter at the other end.

But Les Gones were rewarded at long last when Fofana took on a looping ball from Ainsley Maitland-Niles and guided a perfect volley inside the far post.

Fofana celebrates his goal PSNEWZ / Sipa Press / Profimedia

Launching an onslaught in the wake of that, Lyon proceeded to find the net twice, though VAR intervened to disallow both for offside.

Despite appearing to have run out of steam in the final stages, Lyon were presented with one final chance, but Kail Boudache failed to hit the target after being played through into the area, thus seeing their opponents through.

Fans on the Anatolian side of the Bosphorus will relish a long-awaited UCL campaign, and will find out their eight league-phase opponents as soon as tomorrow.

It’s disappointment for Lyon, but they will hope to become the first French winners of the UEFA Europa League.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Malick Fofana (Olympique Lyonnais)

See all the stats from the match here