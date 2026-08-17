EXCLUSIVE: Ronaldinho talks wine and not promoting alcohol while playing football

There is a fine line dividing the football pitch from the life that comes after. For those who cannot stay in the world of football, the final whistle of their career means reinventing themselves and searching for new vocations to replace the adrenaline of the green rectangle. Some do it by simply lending their name to a commercial operation, while others decide to get their hands dirty with soil, must, and barrel wood.

Making a definitive mark in this rapidly expanding sector is someone who made quite a few marks on the pitch: Ronaldinho. Exclusively for Flashscore, the former Ballon d'Or winner and Brazilian superstar does not mince words in claiming his role as a pioneer in the wine world tied to the big names of football.

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"By now, Ronaldinho is setting the trend," declares the Brazilian with his unmistakable mix of pride and irony. "I see that after me, now, everyone wants to make wine. Everyone copies me. But the truth is that the best wine remains mine."

A statement that is not just a joke, but the tip of the iceberg of a very serious project, born over 10 years ago from the intuition of sporting director Fabio Cordella, who is also a wine producer. With his 'Wine of the Champions', Cordella has created the most beautiful football team in history, featuring bottles from champions like the Brazilian himself, Buffon, John Terry, Cafu, Materazzi, and many others.

He has created a one-of-a-kind ecosystem: more than 20 great football champions, no longer active, his dream team, to be fielded not on the pitch, but in his winery near Lecce, in Puglia, Southern Italy.

"Once your athletic career is over, in everyday life, it is perfectly fine to put your face to it and promote an alcoholic product," explains Ronaldinho. "But during competitive activity it is different; a 10, 12, or 15-year-old kid cannot separate the importance of their idol's figure from the product. A footballer who is still playing is not a good example for young people if they start promoting wine, vodka, or other alcoholic beverages. We can do it because we are Legends."

It is a matter of ethics, but also of substance. The project does not involve selling a brand sight unseen. The approach is artisanal, physical, almost strenuous. "All the guys who joined the project have been in the cellar with us," Cordella emphasises. "Everyone has their own vine variety, their own labels, and has personally chosen their wine."

The details of this behind-the-scenes work reveal a dedication unthinkable for global superstars. Ronaldinho spent more than a week in the cellar, carefully selecting the barrels for his wine. Eden Hazard immersed himself in the role, spending three full days at the estate, only to return on two separate occasions.

Ivan Zamorano stayed for 10 days. But there are those who went further: Amauri and Sebastien Frey lived in the winery for a good 15 days, right in the middle of the Covid period, actively participating firsthand in the grape harvest.

A world made of hard work, soil, and quality, which clashes head-on with the dark side of the business that often revolves around other world football stars. Recent news, in fact, has brought to light very different scenarios for those who have relied on improvised or unscrupulous entrepreneurs.

Just think of the events that have overwhelmed the producers linked to the wines of superstars like Lionel Messi or the former “The Emperor” Adriano. Wine entrepreneurs who ended up at the centre of very heavy investigations: five-year sentences for fraudulent bankruptcy with millionaire embezzlement, or, even worse, involvement in massive anti-drug operations (such as Operation Bogota) for international drug trafficking between Colombia and Italy.

It is the substantial difference between those looking for easy business by exploiting the image of others and those who, instead, build a real path. Because, as Ronaldinho says, after the final whistle, there is an entire life to live. And Legends know well that, to make a good wine, it is not enough to just put your face on it: you also have to put your hands in it.