Ajax overwhelm FC Groningen with five-star win

Ajax bounced back from a midweek defeat to Hajduk Split with a 5-2 win over FC Groningen, marking their first win in Groningen in three years.

Ajax manager Michel Sanchez made six changes after Thursday's disappointing 2-1 Conference League defeat to Hajduk Split. Oscar Gloukh, Marcos Leonardo, and Julian Brandt formed a new three-man attack, while Jorthy Mokio got the start in midfield and Dies Janse, Owen Wijndal, and Lucas Rosa started in defence.

Advertisement Advertisement

Away at FC Groningen, where Ajax hadn't won since 2023, the Amsterdam giants got off to a quick start, with Marcos Leonardo taking the front foot, the Brazilian striker got himself in space, but a rushing Etienne Vaessen met him and later took the striker down for a penalty.

A quick discussion between Marcos Leonardo and captain Davy Klaassen about who would take the penalty was won by captain Klaassen, but the veteran missed his shot at opening the score with Vaessen picking the ball out of the bottom corner.

Vaessen was beaten a little later after all, as Owen Wijndal won possession in the final third and put Julian Brandt in position to rush into the Groningen box and beat the goalkeeper with a fierce effort.

Calls for a Groningen penalty resulted in a VAR check, but Klaassen's tackle on Brynjolfur Willumsson was not deemed reckless enough for the ball to be placed on the spot.

Instead, Ajax doubled their lead after 19-year-old Aaron Bouwman tapped in a rebound from Davy Klaassen's header.

Ajax came out of the break lethargically and soon conceded their first goal of the afternoon; Marcos Leonardo lost possession in his own half, gifting Groningen and Willumsson a chance to get back within one.

Davy Klaassen soon restored the two-goal lead, but a VAR check ruled Oscar Gloukh offside in the build-up, denying him the goal. Instead, Julian Brandt scored the 3-1, rolling the ball calmly past Vaessen after an hour.

Youngster Jorthy Mokio further extended Ajax's lead from a rebound in the 70th minute and made it 5-1 to Ajax five minutes later.

Dutch U21 international Thom van Bergen put the final score on the board in the 83rd minute, optimally profiting from a rebound.

With the chance to savour some more honour for the hosts, Thom van Bergen's penalty was stopped by Marc ter Stegen, putting the exclamation mark on a marquee win for Ajax.

Having recovered from their European defeat, Ajax move on to host Atalanta in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday, October 22nd, at 21.00 CEST.

Check the full match statistics on Flashscore