Enzo Maresca names new Man City star 'improving everyone around him'

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Man City boss Enzo Maresca.
Man City boss Enzo Maresca.Profimedia

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has hailed the early impact of summer signing Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Maresca opted for a major midfield overhaul this summer as former captain Rodri completed a move to Barcelona following Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph.

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Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez both arrived for £100M+ as City landed an £82M deal on Bouaddi with French side Lille.

The 19-year-old continues to carry himself with the confidence and game understanding of a more experienced player and Maresca has been shocked by his level so far in Manchester.

"Bouaddi is a fantastic player. The good thing so far about Ayyoub is when that he's out on the pitch, he improves the players around him - this only come from top players.

"The feeling I have is when he's on the pitch, that all the ones around him are better players."

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