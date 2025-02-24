Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Amorim: Good that Garnacho disappointed
Man Utd captain Fernandes clashed with Everton 'Giant' Mountfield
Man Utd watching as Marseille set Greenwood price
Palace, Bournemouth chasing Liverpool attacker Doak

De Bruyne and Pep in agreement over Man Cuty future

Tribal Football
De Bruyne and Pep in agreement over Man Cuty future
De Bruyne and Pep in agreement over Man Cuty futureProfimedia
Kevin de Bruyne's priority is a new contract at Manchester City.

The 33 year-old midfielder is off contract at the end of the season and has been in talks with new MLS franchise San Diego FC.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, The Times says De Bruyne favours playing on with City next season.

De Bruyne's hopes also have the backing of City manager Pep Guardiola, who is eager to keep the Belgian around.

However, for the moment, City management are yet to approach De Bruyne's camp about new contract talks.