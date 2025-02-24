De Bruyne and Pep in agreement over Man Cuty future

Kevin de Bruyne's priority is a new contract at Manchester City.

The 33 year-old midfielder is off contract at the end of the season and has been in talks with new MLS franchise San Diego FC.

However, The Times says De Bruyne favours playing on with City next season.

De Bruyne's hopes also have the backing of City manager Pep Guardiola, who is eager to keep the Belgian around.

However, for the moment, City management are yet to approach De Bruyne's camp about new contract talks.