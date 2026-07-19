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Charlton re-sign academy graduate Karlan Grant on two-year deal

Charlton re-sign academy graduate Karlan Grant on two-year deal
Charlton re-sign academy graduate Karlan Grant on two-year dealArthur Haigh, WhiteRosePhotos / Alamy / Profimedia

Charlton Athletic have completed the signing of forward Karlan Grant, with the academy graduate returning to The Valley on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old rejoins the Addicks six years after leaving for Huddersfield Town, bringing valuable Premier League and Championship experience. 

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Grant progressed through Charlton’s academy after joining at the age of 12 and made 98 senior appearances, scoring 21 goals before his 2019 departure.

 He later impressed at Huddersfield, earning a move to West Bromwich Albion, where he scored 35 goals in 173 appearances across all competitions. 

"It’s an unbelievable feeling. I was a boy when I left and I think I’m coming back as a man,” Grant told club media.

“I’ve got a lot of experience under my belt and I know what I can bring. When I was here before, I was younger and I was raw - I’ve matured a lot as a player and I can’t wait to get back out there. 

"I’ve always looked out for Charlton since I left. I’ve been so fond of the club. To be here now, knowing how much Charlton gave to me – (it feels) truly amazing."

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Football transfersKarlan GrantCharltonHuddersfieldChampionship

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