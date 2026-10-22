Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Arsenal's Declan Rice back Harry Kane for Ballon d'Or after Bayern Munich draw

Carrick hits back at Fernandes over Manchester United tactic claims

Julian Nagelsmann would make key demand to consider Man United job

Real Madrid ace Trent Alexander-Arnold in line for shock Premier League return

Most read on Flashscore News

Ruben Amorim returns to England with AC Milan and a new hope called Cisse

'Selfish': Rooney slams Manchester United players after Fernandes criticism

Chinese badminton star ends career under very bizarre circumstances

Defending champion Antonsen suffers shocking exit in first round of the French Open

Celtic crumble against Celta Vigo as miserable Europa League run continues

Celta Vigo's victory means Celtic are still without a point in the Europa League this season
Celta Vigo's victory means Celtic are still without a point in the Europa League this seasonANDY BUCHANAN / AFP

RC Celta de Vigo came from behind to register their first victory of this season’s UEFA Europa League with a 2-1 away win over Celtic, a result which also secured Celta’s first-ever victory in Scotland.

The visitors began the game in positive fashion and passed the ball around nicely but struggled to create a clear-cut opportunity once inside the box.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In response, the Bhoys managed the first shot on target in the game after 20 minutes when Camilo Duran’s 12-yard header forced a routine save from Ionut Radu

This chance appeared to give the hosts a boost and their attacking play suddenly had a bit more bite to it, but this fizzled out after the half-hour mark.

What followed was a disappointing spectacle for the last quarter of an hour of the first half, in which both teams cancelled each other out in a disjointed encounter.

Key stats
Key statsFlashscore

Celta would have been encouraged, though, that Ferran Jutgla was able to test Sam Johnstone in goal just before the whistle was blown for the interval.

Martin O’Neill’s side displayed a real sense of urgency after half-time, and they were quickly rewarded for this. The ball fell kindly towards Mika Baur in a very promising position inside the box, and his right-footed effort from 15 yards found the back of the net to give Celtic the lead and secure his second Europa League goal of the season.

With momentum behind them, Benjamin Nygren came close to doubling the Bhoys’ lead 10 minutes later, but his shot from an acute angle was superbly kept out by Radu at his near post.

The Bhoys continued to push hard for a second goal, and that was almost achieved when Liam Scales’ looping header from inside the area bounced off the bar.

Match momentum
Match momentumFlashscore

Os Celestes desperately needed someone to kickstart their European campaign, and it was Javi Rodriguez who answered the call.

Firstly, after 68 minutes, an excellent delivery into the box from Hugo Alvarez was met by the head of Rodriguez and his effort levelled the contest.

He wasn’t finished there though, as just three minutes later, his superb strike from just over 20 yards found the bottom corner to edge Celta in front for the first time in the game and deflate the Celtic Park atmosphere.

Rodriguez’s second goal really knocked the stuffing out of the hosts, and the Scottish champions could not recover in time to earn a last-gasp draw.

Celtic will be desperate to revive their European campaign in two weeks' time when they host Besiktas, with the Bhoys currently languishing in the bottom three of the league phase without a point to their name.

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo will aim to record back-to-back Europa League victories to boost their hopes of qualifying for the knockout phase when they take on Royale Union Saint-Gilloise at home.

Javi Rodriguez stats
Javi Rodriguez statsFlashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Javi Rodriguez (Celta Vigo)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Europa LeagueCelticCelta Vigo

Related Articles

Ruthless Benfica put four past Celtic in Europa League

Kolo Muani's late winner sinks Celta as Juventus prevail

Celta boss Giraldez tips Juventus for Europa League glory