Brest miss late penalty as Nice dramatically earn first away win of season

After surviving an injury-time penalty awarded against them, Nice secured their first away Ligue 1 victory of the season by recovering from a goal down to claim an impressive 2-1 win over Brest.

Two sides that had made mediocre starts to their respective campaigns collided in Brittany, with only one point separating them in the table before kick-off.

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Nice had been somewhat of a bogey team for the hosts in recent years, but Julien Lachuer’s side were gifted a 15th-minute opener after an absolute howler from Yehvann Diouf.

The Nice goalkeeper was caught dawdling on the ball and intercepted by Ludovic Ajorque, who had the simplest of tasks in rolling the ball into an empty net.

It was Les Aiglons’ fourth error leading to an opposition goal in Ligue 1 - more than any other team so far this season.

Diouf was enduring a terrible night between the sticks, as another error almost led to another Nice goal. His clearance went straight to Mama Balde, who delivered the ball to Kamory Doumbia in the box. However, the Malian somehow fumbled his effort with a gaping net at his mercy.

That miss would prove costly, as the lively Elye Wahi restored parity for Nice in the 61st minute.

The Ivory Coast international manoeuvred himself in front of Kenny Lala from Mohamed Amoura’s corner and diverted the ball past Egil Selvik with his outstretched right leg.

Ultimately, it was Les Aiglons who would go on and secure all three points with a goal which hardly covered Les Pirates’ defence in glory. Bradley Locko was intercepted by Diop and fed the ball to Wahi, who was challenged in the box, but the Moroccan picked up the loose ball and dispatched his strike past Selvik.

But Nice wouldn’t be going down south as victors without some late drama, as a VAR review penalised Isak Jansson for hauling down Ibrahim Kante in the box.

However, Lala couldn’t accept the gift and Diouf made a fine save to preserve all three points in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Momentum Flashscore

Hard-fought to the very last moment, this is a victory which propels Nice five places up the table into eighth, ending a run of seven winless top-flight away games in the process. Meanwhile, Brest drop down one position into 11th with this defeat, and their inconsistent form in this campaign hints at another season toiling in mid-table.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ludovic Ajorque (Brest)

Check out the match stats here.