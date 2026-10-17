Lille miss chance to go top of Ligue 1 after after frustrating draw with Brest

Lille were forced to dig deep against Stade Brestois as Olivier Giroud’s penalty snatched a 1-1 draw at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, leaving Les Dogues with just one loss from seven Ligue 1 matches this season (W4, D2).

Buoyed by a 5-1 home win over Angers last weekend, the visitors flew out of the traps, as Mama Balde diverted home a bizarre opener after just six minutes. Joris Chotard’s floated corner caused chaos inside Lille’s box, and Gautier Lloris' scuffed strike at goal ricocheted off Balde before flying past the wrong-footed Orlando Gill.

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However, that quickfire start failed to ignite the contest at either end before the break, with Balde’s second goal inside a week the sole effort on target at the end of a lacklustre first half.

Match momentum Flashscore

Brest were forced into a change at the interval, with Balde taken off due to injury, and that instantly boosted Lille after the restart as Tanguy Nianzou nodded wide from six yards after Egil Selvik repelled Benjamin Andre’s header.

With Brest looking content to sit on their one-goal advantage, the hosts pushed for an equaliser, and Davide Ancelotti’s side were handed a lifeline in the 64th minute.

Bradley Locko’s clumsy lunge at Ethan Mbappe left referee Clement Turpin with no choice but to award a penalty, which Giroud steered home for his first goal since the opening weekend.

Giroud’s equaliser powered Lille on in search of a winner in the closing stages, but they were unable to find another way past a resolute Brest backline, as Selvik acrobatically kept out Nabil Bentaleb’s free kick, ensuring the spoils were shared in northern France.

A draw extends Lille’s unbeaten home run to four matches in Ligue 1, seeing them leapfrog AS Monaco to move up to second in the table. Brest continue to show improvement under Julien Lachuer, with just one loss in four top-flight games on the road so far in 2026/27.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Egil Selvik (Brest)

Check out the full match summary here.