Hajduk Split stun Ajax to end 16-year European win drought

Hajduk Split marked their UEFA Conference League league-phase debut in style, stunning Dutch giants Ajax 2-1 to earn their first win in a major European competition since September 2010.

On-loan Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare had already scored seven goals in all competitions so far this season and had a golden chance to put Ajax in front after just seven minutes. The Nigerian ran onto a clearance from Thilo Kehrer and found himself one-on-one with Hajduk goalkeeper Toni Silic, only to be denied by a stunning block by the retreating Dennis Hadzikadunic.

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Aaron Bouwman then had to provide an equally important challenge at the other end to prevent Simun Hrgovic from giving the home side the lead after the left-back beat the offside trap before Dalisson de Almeida tested Marc ter Stegen from the edge of the box.

The home side continued to build the pressure and were rewarded on 37 minutes as Abdoulie Sanyang scored Hajduk’s first goal in major European competition since December 2010. Marin Soticek won the ball from Davy Klaassen and burst towards the Ajax box, before feeding Sanyang, who fired low right-footed past ter Stegen.

The Ajax captain didn’t have to wait long after the break to make amends, however, as he dragged the visitors level in emphatic fashion. Klaassen collected a low cross from Kehrer before he rifled the ball into the roof of the net.

Hajduk have been in fantastic form at home in Europe, scoring two or more in each of their last five European home games, and that trend continued as the Croatians went back in front almost immediately. Sego pounced on a dreadful backpass by Jofre Torrents and squared the ball for Soticek, who turned from provider to goalscorer as he finished calmly past both Ter Stegen and Bouwman on the line.

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Arokodare led the Ajax charge in search of a second equaliser, twice firing over while Sego and Soticek tried to give Hajduk a two-goal cushion, but both efforts, while fierce, were straight at ter Stegen. With 15 minutes to go, the game was delayed due to pyrotechnics from the Hajduk fans who were preparing to celebrate in anticipation of one of the great results in their club’s history.

After the resumption, substitute Oscar Gloukh was inches away from equalising as his first-time effort rattled the crossbar before Bouwman blazed over from an Arokodare lay-off.

The Croatian league leaders ultimately held on, giving them an already huge boost in their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages at the first time of asking. Ajax, meanwhile, host 2024 Europa League winners Atalanta in a mouthwatering clash in Amsterdam next week.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marin Soticek (Hajduk Split)

Check the full match statistics on Flashscore