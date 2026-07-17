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World Cup winners to be handed Super Bowl-style rings in controversial change

World Cup winners to be handed Super Bowl-style rings in controversial change
World Cup winners to be handed Super Bowl-style rings in controversial changeREUTERS

Fifa will award Super Bowl-style rings to the winners of the World Cup final in what is a huge change.

Rings being handed out to winners are a staple of U.S. sports tradition and a customary prize for champions in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB. 

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Today Fifa announced that 30 members of the winning team in the final between France and Argentina would be given one of 2,026 rings created to commemorate this year’s tournament. 

A further 1,996 rings will go on sale to fans who will be able to purchase their own ring if they can beat the scalpers to getting their hands on one. 

Reports state that each of the 30 championship rings will be personalized ahead of its official presentation at a later date, making them even more special to the players. 

The decision to award rings to the World Cup winners has been slammed by fans who believe the competition has become too American and the rings are just another scheme to drag money out of the competition. 

Us President Donald Trump is expected to hand over the World Cup trophy alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Sunday. This will be the first game Trump has attended after he missed all out the US games before they were knocked out by Belgium. 

Trump has attended the Super Bowl, the US Open tennis tournament, the NBA finals and the Ryder Cup and even hosted the UFC at the White House during his two presidential terms. 

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