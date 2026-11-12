Strasbourg join race for highly-rated US winger Wesseh

Strasbourg have reportedly expressed interest in signing Fredrikstad FK's highly-rated winger Gabriel Wesseh.

According to The Athletic, City Football Group are among those monitoring the 18-year-old following his impressive performances in Norway's topflight.

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Wesseh, who previously developed at the Philadelphia Union and Atlanta United academies, joined Fredrikstad last summer and has quickly established himself as an exciting prospect.

The United States U19 international has registered three goals and two assists in 12 Eliteserien appearances this season, despite starting just five matches and playing 529 minutes.

Strasbourg's interest reflects their ongoing recruitment strategy of investing in promising youngsters.

The French club strengthened their youthful squad last summer with the arrivals of Swedish prospect Benjamin Brantlind and German defender Karim Coulibaly as part of their long-term development plans.